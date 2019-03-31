Financial Contrast: Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) and The Competition

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Orchard Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics Competitors -5,042.91% -70.67% -25.98%

57.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.08 million -$230.49 million -1.75 Orchard Therapeutics Competitors $897.80 million $191.27 million -1.45

Orchard Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics Competitors 818 2736 5998 253 2.58

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

