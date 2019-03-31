Financial Analysis: Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO) versus Danone (DANOY)

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Danone pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zivo Bioscience does not pay a dividend. Danone pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Zivo Bioscience and Danone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -$14.63 million N/A N/A Danone $29.11 billion 1.71 $2.77 billion $0.84 18.32

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Zivo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Zivo Bioscience and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -1,396.66% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zivo Bioscience has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zivo Bioscience and Danone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zivo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Danone 1 1 5 0 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zivo Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Zivo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danone beats Zivo Bioscience on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications. It is also involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling tests that allow individuals to optimize their health and identify future health risks, as well as provides insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with timely information to intervene with wellness programs, fitness regimes, or other preventative measures. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to Zivo Bioscience, Inc. in November 2014. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands. The company also provides coffee creamers and beverages under the Delight, Magicow, Dunkin Donuts, Land O Lakes, and SToK brands; and milk, cheese, organic snacks, and other organic dairy products under the Horizon brand; desserts under the Danette and Danissimo brands; and packaged salads and green vegetables, and fresh and frozen organic fruits, and vegetables under the Earthbound Farm brand. In addition, it offers specialized nutrition products for infants and young children to complement breast feeding under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Cow & Gate, Blédina, Bebelac, Malyutka, and Dumex brands. Further, the company provides oral and tube feeding products for the dietary treatment of babies and children; liquid oral nutritional supplements; and hypoallergenic products for babies and children with dairy or multiple food protein allergies primarily under the Nutricia brand. Additionally, it offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water; and fruit juices and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Fontvella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. The company also markets its products under the Actimel, Tema, Taillefine, Ser, and Les 2 Vaches brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone SA in April 2009. Danone SA was founded in 1899 and is based in Paris, France.

