Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC (RFDI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

Shares of RFDI opened at $56.34 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

