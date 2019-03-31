Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $761,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

