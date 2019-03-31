Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 22,608 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,674,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,739 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,832,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,005,000 after buying an additional 894,608 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,925,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,864,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,016,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 57,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,998,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

