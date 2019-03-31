Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fair Isaac worth $30,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $271.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $162.58 and a 1 year high of $271.92.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.48, for a total transaction of $1,147,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,388 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $14,406,862. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/fair-isaac-co-fico-position-increased-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.