FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $217.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.18.

NYSE:FDS opened at $248.27 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $1,989,396.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $421,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,923. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 85,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

