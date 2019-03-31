Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Imperial Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.82.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $4.23 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.40). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Evans bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,006,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,031 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,486,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,967,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

