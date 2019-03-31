Exponent (EXPO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.47. Exponent has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 19.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $27,435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,018,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Exponent by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 309,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

