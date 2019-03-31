Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in HCP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 714,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in HCP by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HCP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,857,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 167,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,959,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.46. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

