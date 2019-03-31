Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Stock

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $1,017,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,131.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 85,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $8,697,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,218 shares in the company, valued at $30,069,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,190 shares of company stock worth $13,553,118 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

