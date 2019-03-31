Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after buying an additional 166,365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,359,000 after buying an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,341,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,960,000 after buying an additional 126,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $4,716,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,124 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,420.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $229,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,061,460. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

