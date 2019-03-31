EVRAZ (EVR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 611 ($7.98) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 560.25 ($7.32).

LON:EVR opened at GBX 620.40 ($8.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 353.20 ($4.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634.80 ($8.29).

In other news, insider Alexander Abramov sold 8,470,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £50,401,855 ($65,858,950.74). Also, insider Nikolay Ivanov sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £425,600 ($556,121.78).

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

