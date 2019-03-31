Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,642,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,038,000 after acquiring an additional 288,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Evolent Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 439,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 439,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 96,466 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,801,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,839,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the period.

NYSE:EVH opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

