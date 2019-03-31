Everi (EVRI) and Vail Resorts (MTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Everi alerts:

93.5% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Everi and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $469.52 million 1.58 $12.36 million $0.10 105.20 Vail Resorts $2.01 billion 4.34 $379.89 million $6.29 34.55

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Everi. Vail Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Everi and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25 Vail Resorts 0 2 5 0 2.71

Everi currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $266.57, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Everi.

Risk and Volatility

Everi has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $7.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Everi does not pay a dividend. Vail Resorts pays out 111.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 2.63% -6.27% 0.49% Vail Resorts 12.76% 15.93% 6.76%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Everi on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations, as well as assist casinos in filing required tax forms; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.