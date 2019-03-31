EverGreenCoin Price Tops $0.0284 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $392,960.00 and $1,285.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.02572700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00489343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00021840 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024066 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014664 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00043510 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,833,594 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

