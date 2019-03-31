Eventbrite (EB) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eventbrite to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eventbrite
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2.20
|Eventbrite Competitors
|702
|2498
|5478
|277
|2.60
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Eventbrite and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eventbrite
|$291.61 million
|-$64.08 million
|-13.22
|Eventbrite Competitors
|$7.97 billion
|$1.87 billion
|12.02
Eventbrite’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Eventbrite and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eventbrite
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Eventbrite Competitors
|-5.12%
|-71.27%
|-1.97%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
33.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Eventbrite competitors beat Eventbrite on 8 of the 11 factors compared.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
