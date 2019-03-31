Eventbrite (EB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on EB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eventbrite and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

EB stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 685,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $14,275,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

