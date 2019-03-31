Evans Dixon Ltd (ED1) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Evans Dixon Ltd (ASX:ED1) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of ASX ED1 opened at A$1.64 ($1.16) on Friday. Evans Dixon has a 52-week low of A$1.53 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of A$2.80 ($1.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $368.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22.

Evans Dixon Limited engages in financial services business in Australia. It operates through three segments: Wealth Advice, Capital Markets, and Funds Management. The Wealth Advice segment offers financial and investment advisory, stock broking, private wealth management, private client portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation administration, estate planning, and property and insurance advisory services.

