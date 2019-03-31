ETHLend Market Cap Reaches $11.25 Million (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, ETHLend has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, OKEx and Kucoin. ETHLend has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $285,328.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00421152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.01578349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00240292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007336 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003368 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,115,389,877 tokens. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

