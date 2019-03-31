ESSILOR INTL S/S (ESLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essilor International researches, develops, manufactures and markets around the world a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It creates lenses for various types of visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia and stigmatism. The group’s know-how also covers the manufacture and sale of optical instruments mainly machines used to edge finished lenses and diagnose visual disorders. The Company sells its products through various flagship brands such as Varilux, Crizal, Essilor, Definity and Xperio. Essilor International is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

ESLOY opened at $54.67 on Thursday. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

