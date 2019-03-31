Erytech Pharma (ERYP) vs. Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Jounce Therapeutics -41.99% -25.69% -11.20%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Erytech Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33

Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.68%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Erytech Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$37.89 million ($3.33) -2.28 Jounce Therapeutics $65.20 million 3.14 -$27.38 million ($0.84) -7.38

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Erytech Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

