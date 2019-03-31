Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lennar Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $57.00 price target on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5,332.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,266,802 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $105,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after buying an additional 1,099,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7,486.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 592,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,845,690.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

