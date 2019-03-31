EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,471,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,338,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,437 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,096 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $57.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

