Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 916,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the previous session’s volume of 183,207 shares.The stock last traded at $2.73 and had previously closed at $2.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 25.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 33.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

