Enquest Plc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (ENQUF)

Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enquest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enquest’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Enquest has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

