Emercoin Price Tops $0.30 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00007431 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and xBTCe. Emercoin has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $93,892.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 43,605,961 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit, xBTCe, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.