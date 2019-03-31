Electrocomponents plc (ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective (down previously from GBX 710 ($9.28)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 561.80 ($7.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14.

In related news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 121,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.52), for a total value of £604,608.36 ($790,027.91).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

