Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Receives $2.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised Eldorado Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Desjardins reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Saturday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,296. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

