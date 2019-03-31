EBCoin Trading 34.3% Higher This Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. EBCoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $47,215.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00419526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.01579252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00239028 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003321 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,741,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.