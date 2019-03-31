Eagle Materials (EXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,243,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 815,958 shares.The stock last traded at $84.30 and had previously closed at $73.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Longbow Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

