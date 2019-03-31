Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGBN. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $16,754,000. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

