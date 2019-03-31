E.On Se (EOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.28 ($11.96).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

EOAN stock opened at €9.91 ($11.53) on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

