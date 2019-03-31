E.On Se (EOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.28 ($11.96).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

EOAN stock opened at €9.91 ($11.53) on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

