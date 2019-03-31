DTE Energy Co (DTE) Holdings Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $124.74 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $313,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at $351,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “DTE Energy Co (DTE) Holdings Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/dte-energy-co-dte-holdings-cut-by-kentucky-retirement-systems.html.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.