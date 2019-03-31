DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Lessened by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in DowDuPont were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DowDuPont by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in DowDuPont by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DowDuPont by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DWDP opened at $53.31 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

WARNING: “DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Lessened by Colonial Trust Advisors” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/dowdupont-inc-dwdp-stake-lessened-by-colonial-trust-advisors.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.