Domtar Corp (UFS) Receives $48.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UFS restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other Domtar news, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $605,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $726,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,129 shares of company stock worth $7,765,651 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Domtar by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFS opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Domtar has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domtar will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

