Dock Trading Up 21.9% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Dock has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. Dock has a market cap of $5.93 million and $1.30 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00423034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.01583945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00240689 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,477,528 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

