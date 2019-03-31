Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 3261578 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

