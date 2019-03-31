Dinero (DIN) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Dinero has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. Dinero has a total market cap of $29,188.00 and approximately $267.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002788 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.