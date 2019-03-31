Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.24% of Fidelity Southern worth $51,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fidelity Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Fidelity Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Southern by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Southern by 17.1% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Southern by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at $8,342,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LION has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LION opened at $27.39 on Friday. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $755.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-grows-holdings-in-fidelity-southern-co-lion.html.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.