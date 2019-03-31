Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 754,127 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 754,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Cohu worth $50,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cohu by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 296.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cohu by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

