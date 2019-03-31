DigixDAO Price Reaches $19.20 on Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $38.41 million and $760,648.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $19.20 or 0.00468687 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, OKEx and BigONE. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00425054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.01583899 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00025846 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00242930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007070 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, AirSwap, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Livecoin, Liqui, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

