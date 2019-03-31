DigiPulse (DGPT) Price Hits $0.0173

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. DigiPulse has a market capitalization of $39,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded flat against the US dollar. One DigiPulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiPulse alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00422054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.01578967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00238835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse was first traded on August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiPulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiPulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.