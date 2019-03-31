Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.55 ($19.25).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.80 ($17.20) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.