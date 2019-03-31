Deutsche Bank Cuts Smart Global (SGH) Price Target to $28.00

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

SGH stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $545.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a return on equity of 66.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $50,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $60,099.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Smart Global by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in Smart Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Global by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Global by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

