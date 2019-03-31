Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 14,873 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.30% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. FIG Partners cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

SYBT opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $48,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,865 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $100,017.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,475.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 991 shares of company stock worth $34,223 and have sold 8,880 shares worth $306,899. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

