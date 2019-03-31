Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,929 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,726,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,552,000 after acquiring an additional 565,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 833,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,955,000 after acquiring an additional 539,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 682,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 421,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.48 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $209,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

