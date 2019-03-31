Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 652,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,558,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $51.65 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $687,385.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,313.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,345,077 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and have sold 70,436 shares valued at $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

