Debra Coy Acquires 2,600 Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Debra Coy acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Debra Coy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Debra Coy acquired 1,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $9,790.00.

Shares of GWRS opened at $9.81 on Friday. Global Water Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 million, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 383,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 804,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

