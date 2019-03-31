DataOnBlock Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,876.00 (DBLK)

DataOnBlock (CURRENCY:DBLK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, DataOnBlock has traded flat against the dollar. DataOnBlock has a total market cap of $0.00 and $69,876.00 worth of DataOnBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataOnBlock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DataOnBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00424500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.01583521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00241721 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006814 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DataOnBlock Token Profile

DataOnBlock’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. DataOnBlock’s official Twitter account is @dataonblock . The official website for DataOnBlock is www.dataonblock.io

Buying and Selling DataOnBlock

DataOnBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataOnBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataOnBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataOnBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataOnBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataOnBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.